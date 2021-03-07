Cardi B, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion To Perform At 2021 Grammy Awards

Cardi B, Lil Baby, and Megan Thee Stallion are among the top performers at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

The Grammy’s has revealed their star cast and it includes some of the biggest names in rap and hip hop to perform at the annual awards ceremony. This year’s event is being held virtually for the first time in history due to the novel Coronavirus pandemic and is set to take place on March 14th.

Among those slated to lead the performances are mega superstar Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, and Roddy Ricch in a star-studded line-up for the 63rd staging of the event.

According to the Grammys, the ceremony will take the form of a mix of live and pre-recorded sessions produced in downtown Los Angeles.

The other names that have been revealed for performances are Post Malone, Doja Cat, DaBaby, Taylor Swift, and Billie Eilish. According to the Grammys, the show will be adhering strictly to coronavirus safety guidelines. Dua Lipa, BTS, Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, John Mayer, and Chris Martin are believed to be the other performers on the entertainment list.

Beyonce has not been listed, but it is reported that she will appear with Megan Thee Stallion to perform their hit single “Savage,” which is vying for the coveted Record of the Year award. Megan had previously said she was in talks to see if Beyonce will perform with her.

Meanwhile, Beyonce is indomitable at this year’s award, snagging nine (9) nominations in eight categories. She leads Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, and Roddy Ricch, who all have six (6) nominations.

The show takes place at 8 PM Eastern Time and will air on CBS.

We’re trying to keep it cool but this #GRAMMYs lineup is ? Who are you excited to see perform on March 14th? pic.twitter.com/zLFMUdwz6W — CBS (@CBS) March 7, 2021