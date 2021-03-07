Cardi B Asserts Dominance With Another Female Rap Historic Achievement

Cardi B bags another historic achievement in female rap as she heads into album mode.

Cardi B has shattered another ceiling as she elevates beyond the level most rappers can only dream of achieving. Her “Invasion of Privacy album is bringing fresh success as it concretizes her commercial dominance as a rapper. At present, the majority of the songs on the album have been certified Platinum by the RIAA, and “Bodak Yellow” is slowly creeping to Diamond certification.

The album continues to be a fan favorite and is creeping to a new milestone as it has been recorded as the only album by a female rapper in Hip Hop history to spend 150 weeks on Billboard’s 200 Chart. The feat has not ever been achieved by another female rapper and is particularly impressive as Cardi B is a relatively young rapper in the game.

Cardi B celebrated the achievement with a post on Twitter saying in all caps, “BIRKIN BAG BARDI BACK.” The Bronx rapper is set to trailblaze further as fans anticipate her follow-up album, which included songs “WAP” and “UP” to further secure her dominant position. Of course, if that is the teaser from her upcoming album, one can only imagine what the rest of the album will sound like.

Among Cardi’s noted achievements is being the first female rapper to make chart history by going straight to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 after dropping her song “UP.” This is the highest debut for a solo track by a female rapper in the last 100 years (albeit rap hasn’t been around for this long anyways but still a noted feat as none before her has achieved the milestone). Only Lauryn Hill has achieved such a milestone with her song “Doo Wop (That Thing),” and Cardi is the first woman since Lauryn Hill’s solo achievement.

BIRKIN BAG BARDI BACK https://t.co/B8HtprAWVf — iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 22, 2021