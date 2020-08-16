Cardi B Endorses AOC For President After Turning Up To “Bodak Yellow”

Cardi B flexed her political fingers, announcing she would like to see AOC as the next president in 2024.

The “Money” rapper has always been an extremely out-spoken figure. She frequently takes to her social media accounts to publicly speak on matters she finds troubling or to bring awareness to various issues. In the past, this has included political issues such as the presidency and paying taxes. Cardi B has even gone as far as having a sit down with presidential candidate Bernie Sanders although he has since suspended his campaign and endorsed Joe Biden for the next president. Following the interview with Sanders, Cardi received backlash from critics who believe that she has no business within the realm of politics. But we all know that Bardi is not one to be silenced.

Recently she once again dipped her feet into the political pool endorsing another popular democratic socialist for president. That individual is none other than Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Referred to as AOC, Alexandria recently posted a video on social media where she showed off her teeth, highlighting that she had gotten work done. She used the opportunity to plug her political agenda, announcing that she “had to get elected to congress” to be able to “afford dental treatment.” She further addressed the healthcare system in America.

Most notably was the background music AOC used to make her statement. In her video, the song “Bodak Yellow” was playing in the background, which is fitting as Cardi B is among famous individuals who publicly got their teeth fixed, which she raps about on the track. “Know you prolly heard of me / Got a bag and fixed my teeth / Hope you h**s know it ain’t cheap.”

Cardi’s fans quickly brought the video to her attention, and she subsequently took to Twitter, where she recommended that AOC, “better run for president when she turns 35.” This would be right on time for the 2024 election.

She better run for president when she turns 35 https://t.co/TcSfYLGeah — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 15, 2020

AOC later responded to Cardi B’s tweet with a reference to the rapper’s new controversial track “WAP,” changing the meaning to suit her political stance. “Women Against Patriarchy (WAP) 2020,” she wrote with a tongue-out emoji attached. A lengthy debate ensued online as a result of Cardi endorsing the young congresswoman as well as talks surrounding the nature of her music, but we won’t get into that.

Women Against Patriarchy (WAP) 2020 ? — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 15, 2020

For now, we’ll just appreciate the global impact that Cardi B’s music has had on individuals from all walks of life.