Cardi B’s “Invasion Of Privacy” Sets Record For Longest-Charting Album By Female Rapper

Cardi B has extended her record for the longest-charting female debut and secured a new record for the longest-running album on the chart by a female rapper.

“Bodak Yellow” rapper Cardi B is celebrating further chart success for her debut album Invasion of Privacy, which has become the longest-charting album by a female rapper in the history of the chart. In January, Cardi matched the record for longest-running debut by a female rapper, which was previously held by Lauryn Hill.

Cardi then took the debut record for herself the following week when her album appeared in its 92nd frame. According to Billboard, Cardi B is currently the female rapper with the longest-charting album overall, not just debuts. Invasion of Privacy has now been on the Billboard 200 chart for 124 weeks.

The rapper’s multi-platinum inaugural studio album spawned multiple No. 1 hits, which is a first for a female rapper. Her debut also earned her the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album in 2018, and she was the first female rapper to chart all songs from the same album on the Billboard Hot 100 at once. In addition to that, Cardi became the first female rapper to have every album song certified gold or higher by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Cardi B is currently working on her sophomore album, which she said would be titled Tiger Woods. The rapper previously revealed that one of her short term goals is to have both albums charting on the Billboard 200 at the same time. “Thank you everybody! Hopefully by the time I put my second album out IOP still charting. It will be dope to have two albums charting at the same time!” Cardi told fans on social media when IOP surpassed its 100th week on the chart.

Invasion of Privacy debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart in 2017 with 255,000 equivalent album units in its first week. The opening number includes 103,000 copies moved in pure sales, and Cardi earned the largest streaming week for a female at the time with 202.6 million on-demand audio streams.