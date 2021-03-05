Sanchez Worried About Shortage Of Reggae Singers Keeping Genre Alive

Timeless Jamaican singer, Sanchez, has a notion that there is a shortage of reggae singers emerging from Jamaica. He sincerely believes that there will not be enough singers to carry on the legacy of reggae music. Many who oppose his thesis would declare that just like technology, the music has to evolve, or it will die out completely.

Sanchez is popular for his hit songs “Lonely Won’t Leave Me Alone,” “Brown Eye Girl,” and “Never Dis Di Man,” whose lyrics easily roll off the tongue due to his incredible renditions.

With these under his belt, one could point out that his statement has some truth in it, and he would be experienced enough to say so. However, if traditions surrounding music were stringent, we would still be making Ska and Mento music today.

During a recent interview with the Observer, Sanchez took the time to express his thoughts. “Most of the great singers have passed away. It’s only a handful of us left in the business right now. After we are gone who’s going to be here to keep reggae music alive?” he boldly questioned.

He added, “There needs to be another generation of great singers on the rise and I don’t see that happening right now.”

According to the Russian playwright Anton Pavlovich Chekhov, “Nothing in Art is new, except for talent,” and the same goes for music. If you deeply analyze the history of music, you will notice that over time, rhythm, beats, and melodies have been recycled to create the next sound for the new generation. Young upcoming reggae artists like Minori, Jamila Falak, Black H3RO, and Annah Mariah, just to name a few, are on the verge of making the next big hit, and it is without a doubt that they revisited the music of the greats to motivate and inspire them. They can be highlighted as proof of the new generation practicing the craft in the shadows of their forefathers as they explore their talent, and many of Sanchez’s fans were quick to inform him of this.

Sanchez is currently doing the media rounds to promote his new single “Called Me,” produced by Freddie Kruger and released on Kruger Di Reggae Riddim compilation album. The compilation also features songs from several other artists, including Mykal Rose, Wayne Wade, and Hugh Brown.

Do you agree with Sanchez?