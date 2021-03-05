Rising Dancehall Artist FadaGad Shot And Killed In Montego Bay

Rising dancehall artiste FadaGad was shot and killed on Friday in St. James.

The promising Montego Bay deejay was among a slew of new acts from Jamaica’s second city on the rise, with some dancehall fans predicting that he would’ve been among the leaders of the new generation. However, as we see happen all too often, young artists killed before they even taste fame. A family source identified as his cousin and road manager told Urban Islandz on Instagram that he passed away at the hospital after being shot several times.

His label Shabria Entertainment also confirmed the news via Instagram, writing, “Sleep in perfect peace only God knows why they took you from us the music industry is shaken up sleep and take your rest when you return yu gonna be bigger and badder we await your return to this world.”

The label released his new song, “Jah Guide,” mere hours after his passing. The Wowski-directed cut saw FadaGad singing about his impending big break in dancehall. “A Jah guide, from the day mi born mi know me great,” he sings while also alluding to previous threats made against his life.

FadaGad, whose real name is Adrian Alexander, was age 26 at the time of his death. His fans have been leaving tributes since learning of his untimely death. “This cyan real I know Fada from his a sing him likkle songs them and we use to say one day your gonna make it big and now them kill the youth,” one fan wrote.

Fadagad is only the latest dancehall artist to have died from gun violence. Trinidadian deejay Kyle’ Rebel Sixx’ George was shot and killed in July last year, while Charly Black associate Buck 1 was killed in August 2019. The year 2019 also saw the killing of rising dancehall artists Jahiant, who was killed in Canada. Kashmar and Humble Kid were also victims of gun violence.

Fadagad previously saw success with songs like “Cadillac” and “Unknown Dunce” featuring Jamal.