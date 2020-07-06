TriniBad Dancehall Artiste Rebel Sixx Shot Dead At 26

Dancehall artiste Rebel Sixx was shot and killed at his home on Sunday night.

Trinidadian deejay Kyle ‘Rebel Sixx’ George was viciously gunned down inside his home at Viceroy Crescent, Bon Air Gardens, Arouca. The artiste was a member of the Jamaican music crew, “6ixx,” which boasts members such as Squash, Chronic Law, and Daddy 1. Best known for his tracks, “Rifle War” and “Fully Dunce,” the dancehall community has been left in tatters by the sudden death of Rebel Sixx.

According to reports via Loop, at about 11.45 pm on Sunday, a woman was at the back of her home when she heard several explosions. She then entered Rebel Sixx’s home, where she saw him slumped over the couch in his living room. The 26-year old artiste had received multiple gunshot wounds. Following the tragic discovery, police were alerted to the scene. Rebel Sixx was then rushed to the Arima Health Facility, where he was pronounced dead on arrival at approximately 12:35 am. His body was later removed pending a post mortem.

A probe into the circumstances leading up to the killing uncovered that at about 11:45 pm, Rebel Sixx was playing video games on his Playstation game console in his living room area. His front door was left ajar. Two unidentified men subsequently entered his home opening fire on the dancehall artiste fatally wounding him. According to police reports, the tragic killing was said to be a result of gang involvement.

Taking to social media, fans of the artiste have expressed their devastation at his death. 6ixx member Chronic Law also shared images of Rebel and Bookha, an unruly camp associate who was also killed on Sunday. Chronic Law captioned the post, “Today Yuh Deh Yah Tomorrow Yuh Gone #Life.” Fellow member Daddy 1 posted an image of Rebel Sixx with accompanying crying face, broken heart, and white dove emojis.

Rest in peace Rebel Sixx, you will truly be missed.