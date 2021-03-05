Pop Smoke Earns 3 New Songs On “Boogie” Movie Soundtrack – Listen

Pop Smoke has three new songs on the soundtrack for the new movie “Boogie.”

Pop Smoke will make his posthumous debut on the big screen this Friday as basketball player “Monk” in the movie “Boogie.” The New York rapper who snatched a huge role in the film prior to his untimely demise is not only the film’s lead antagonist, but he also appears on the Boogie: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack not one but three times.

The lead single, “AP,” was already released this month and is a solo effort by Pop Smoke. The rapper also makes appearances on the tracks “Fashion” featuring Polo G and a remix for “No Cap” with UK rapper M24. The basketball-themed movie was directed by Eddie Huang, who told Yahoo Entertainment that he was particularly impressed with Pop Smoke’s work ethic on set. As the lead actor’s main rival in the story, Pop Smoke had a huge role to play and is instrumental to the success of the film.

“He [had] no fear, Pop [wasn’t] scared of anything,” said Huang. “He also probably had the fastest computer processor in his head I’ve ever seen. I could tell Pop something, and he would immediately adapt and make that change. And he didn’t have an ego about it, and he wouldn’t get scared about it. And he wouldn’t have self-doubt about it. He just did it.”

Huang added that the movie was originally meant to inspire other Chinese like himself living in America, but now he came to the conclusion that this is Pop Smoke’s film. “It’s absolutely dedicated to Pop,” he continues. “I really miss my brother.”

Pop Smoke found a lot of posthumous success amidst his untimely death more than a year ago in February 2020. Pop released one of the most successful albums of the year despite the setbacks spurred on by the global pandemic, and even today, Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon remains in the coveted No. 1 spot on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart for its 17th week – a record time for any album released within the last 3-4 decades.

As the departed rapper’s estate revealed, they’ll continue to roll out his artistic portfolio posthumously, and his role in the Eddie Huang-directed film is the latest of his undertakings to emerge. “Boogie” premieres in theaters today, Friday (March 5).