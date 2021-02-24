K Michelle Addresses Embarrassing Video Of Her Implant “Bursting” While Dancing

K. Michelle has stepped forward to address an embarrassing video of herself being circulated on social media.

The R&B singer/reality star has been quite vocal about her journey to remove butt implants she got a few years ago. Many fans remember that after some time, the singer started to look unappealing due to the large implants that no longer suited her body. Those same fans were triumphant upon hearing her decision to take them out and pleaded that she does not undergo surgery again.

Yesterday, fans were shocked when during an Instagram live session, it appeared that K. Michelle’s butt implant had exploded. The video quickly went viral as many persons began to circulate it.

Dancing to Cardi B’s “Up” in a black dress, it quickly becomes apparent something has gone awry when K. Michelle starts to twerk, although she continued dancing and switched sides to deflect attention from her rear end. She then hastily ended the video. Fans had, however, already noticed the mishap, and viewers were quick to point out what they had seen as it appears that her butt completely deflated.

Therefore, it’s no surprise that the wrath of social media followers were unleashed after this video went viral, as many criticized the reality star.

This morning she took to social media to address the video. In response, K.Michelle tweeted, “So the video of me dancing is sad that I even have 2explain. I walked y’all through how difficult this process of removing silicone from my body for 3YEARS/16 surgeries Did we not forget I almost died due 2this?????? Now i’m in the process of 3 reconstruction steps.”

What u saw in the video was a happy woman with a faja and my extra fat! I’ve been very open so I can heal ladies. I didn’t have to tell anybody and I could’ve covered up until the process was done,but NO. Ladies need to see and hear the truth. I decided to use my platform to help — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) February 24, 2021

She further said: "What u saw in the video was a happy woman with a faja and my extra fat! I've been very open so I can heal ladies. I didn't have to tell anybody and I could've covered up until the process was done, but NO. Ladies need to see and hear the truth. I decided to use my platform to help."

K. Michelle noted she still had one surgery left to do next week, which will hopefully remove the extra skin. She also revealed that she was the executive producer and host of a new show on Lifetime that will primarily focus on silicone removal and botched surgeries.

Sadly, she has had a history of targeting others and body shaming them, so the backlash she is now facing is seen by some as payback as many are not sympathetic to her situation.

I havent bothered anyone Ive been out of the way so What I dont understand is what was the purpose or what was so entertaining about a woman FINALLY bein able 2walk again with EXTRA fat from the removal.I saw the comments and of course it was Black women filled with so much hate — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) February 24, 2021

I got on live yesterday and didn’t care that I wasn’t perfect, I knew I had excessive fat left over but I said FUCK it i’m not going to hide nothing in my house. I don’t think people truly understand i’m just happy to be alive. I’ve come so far with this and i’m proud of myself — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) February 24, 2021

As far as my surgeries I have one left (I hope) but this skin removal is next week. So i’m focused on that. The surgeries drain me. I’m gearing up to be in the right head space. So if u saw where I was and where i’m at now you wouldn’t hate so hard — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) February 24, 2021

Oh fun fact in the video and still right now I have snitches in me and a open wound that we have 2care 4 every morning. I’m working EVERYDAY with full on stitches down my back but I don’t complain, I fight through the pain and still work to provide for my whole family. — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) February 24, 2021