Meek Mill Apologizes To Vanessa Bryant And Announces Twitter Hiatus

Meek Mill might be taking another hiatus from Twitter and revealed he had privately apologize to Vanessa Bryant.

The internet lit up on Monday night following what was seen by many as controversial lyrics from Meek Mill. All this started after the lyrics to one of his unreleased tracks leaked online referencing Kobe Bryant’s fatal crash. He raps, “And if I ever lack I’m going out with my choppa it be another Kobe.” Of course, many viewed this in poor taste in light of the fact that Kobe Bryant and his young daughter were both killed in a helicopter crash a little over a year ago.

When Vanessa Bryant became aware of what Meek Mill said in the track, she took to Instagram to address him. She posted, “Dear @meekmill, I find this line to be extremely insensitive and disrespectful, Period. I am not familiar with any of your music, but I believe you can do better than this. If you are a fan, fine, tthere’sa better way to show your admiration for my husband. This lacks respect and tact.”

Although Meek Mill later came out and said he had issued an apology to Vanessa Bryant in private, many viewed him as being disrespectful. His fans also called him out for talking about morals but apparently not practicing what he preaches. At first, in his responses, he seemed to be on the defensive, but he later changed his tune as the fans were not letting upon him.

It seems Meek Mill always has some form of controversy surrounding his name. Did you see the exchange online? What are your thoughts?

I apologized to her in private earlier today not to the public…Nothing I say on my page directed to a internet viral moment or the family of a grieving woman! If you care about someone grieving change the subject! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 23, 2021

Ima stay on this 100m chase to feed the kids ima dip from the crowd and stay in the vip? — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 23, 2021