Wack 100 Doesn’t View Tekashi 6ix9ine As A Snitch, Calls 69 A Civilian

Wack 100 went out on a limb when giving his views about Tekashi69.

Wack 100 does not think rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is an informer, and he goes on to explain why. During an interview recently with Bootleg Kev, the veteran music executive who is best known for managing The Game and Blueface, spoke about an upcoming track re Meek Mill. During the podcast, he tells Bootleg Kev that he has “mixed feelings” about persons referring to 6ix9ine as a “snitch.”

Wack 100 believes 6ix9ine should have never been in a position where he was let into the inner circle and was privy to certain information about the Nine Trey Gangster Bloods. He even went as far as to say 6ix9ine was a “civilian” and stated that civilians “tell the truth not snitch.”

His comments were similar to those echoed by Akon, who also said last year he believes 6ix9ine only did what he felt he had to do, by telling the truth. Akon went on to collaborate with 6ix9ine on a track that was featured on the “GOOBA” rapper’s sophomore album.

Tekashi 6ix9ine was tried in 2019 as he gave information on his former gang members in order to get a reduced sentence. He was arrested on racketeering, drug trafficking, and weapons charges.

He was granted early release in April 2020. In related news, a three-part docu-series that showcases his life will premiere on Showtime on Sunday. It’s titled “Supervillain: The Making of Tekashi 6ix9ine.” It details the rapper’s life and will feature actual footage of him from his early days up to his trial.

In recent days 6ix9ine and Meek Mills almost came to blows at their last confrontation. Do you agree with Wack 100 that Tekashi is not a snitch?