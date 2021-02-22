Ne-Yo & His Wife Crystal Smith Reveals Pregnancy With 5th Child

R&B singer Ne-Yo and is wife Crystal Smith are expanding their family.

The singer revealed the happy news that his wife Crystal Smith was pregnant with their third child via Instagram on Sunday. Coincidentally it was also a day after they celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary. “Overjoyed to announce… the family is expanding,” the “So Sick” singer-songwriter captioned a video clip of the couple hugging. In the video, one of his hands gently caressed her baby bump as Major’s song “This Is Why I Love You” played in the background.

Ne-Yo added, “You ready baby? Let’s go! #Number5, #5thandFinal, #BlessingsonBlessings.”

The couple, who are parents to a 2-year-old and 5-year-old, got married in 2016. Ne-Yo also has two other children, ages 9 and 10, from a previous relationship.

A day before the baby announcement, Ne-Yo penned some beautiful words in celebration of his anniversary, “Today marks 6 years of marriage. It has been a bumpy beautiful, tragically terrific ride full of twists n’ turns, up’s n’ down’s…and I wouldn’t have it any other way. We’ve grown so much. With the understanding that we’ve still got some growing to do of course, I have to acknowledge how far we’ve come. I think once we both realized that marriage isn’t ownership…but partnership, we found our tempo, our melody. And now we’ve become a beautiful harmony. I pray we sing this song forever.”

The “Closer” singer has admitted that the pandemic and subsequent lockdown has helped to save his marriage, as last year February, the couple had announced their intention to get a divorce. Ne-Yo also released a song addressing his failed marriage called, “Pinky Ring.”

Congrats to the happy couple!