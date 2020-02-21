Ne-Yo Addresses Failed Marriage In “Pinky Ring” Feat. O.T. Genasis

R&B singer Ne-Yo and his wife of four years have called it quits, and the singer is back with new music.

Something about a breakup just brings great music. Unfortunately, Ne-Yo and mother of his children Crystal Renay have split, but Ne-Yo says he’s back, and it feels like he’s back from retirement. The singer dropped a new song featuring O.T. Genasis called “Pinky Ring,” in which he boasts about turning the wedding ring returned to him from his ex-wife into a pinky ring.

“She gave back the wedding ring / I turned it to a pinky ring,” he proclaims. “I do not feel bad / I gave her everything / Now it’s on to better things,” Ne-Yo delivered on the track.

Crystal recently took to Instagram to troll Ne-Yo over the lyrics by having another man wear her wedding ring on his pinky finger in a video that has now gone viral.

During a recent interview on the “Private Talk With Alexis Texas” podcast, Ne-Yo admitted that the separation was a fact, not fiction and that he is not sad about it. “It’s slowly but surely becoming public knowledge that myself and my wife have decided to go ahead and get a divorce,” Ne-Yo said. “It’s not a sad thing, it’s more of us realizing–long story short, I’m never gonna talk bad about her. I’m not that person. There’s nothing bad to say about her. She’s a fantastic woman. She’s the mother of my children and she’s always gonna be that and I will always respect her.”

Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay were married for four years, and shares two children: 2-year-old Shaffer Chimere Smith Jr. and 1-year-old Roman Alexander-Raj Smith. Though neither if the couple has revealed a reason for the separation, they closely intend to co-parent as best as possible, so it’s great that they’re remaining respectful of each other.

Ne-Yo is back with a vengeance as in addition to new music; he is also slated to make several TV appearances this May as one of the judges on NBC’s World of Dance season four.

We can look to Ne-Yo’s future songs to tell us more as time goes on. For now, I’m expecting to hear a lot more from and about the singer as he ventures into this new chapter of his life. Check out the new track “Pinky Ring” by Ne-Yo featuring O.T. Genasis now.