Yung Bleu Gifts Boosie Badazz $100K Cash For Supporting His Career Early

Yung Bleu is showing Boosie Badazz some major appreciation for supporting his early career.

It’s always good to see artistes supporting each other and young artistes remembering the OGs who helped them early in their careers. Often times this is done in the dark, but ever so often, the public is able to witness these amazing acts of gratitude. Over the weekend, Boosie Badazz got a gift courtesy of Yung Bleu, and fans were delighted. The “You’re Mines Still” rapper posted a video on IG of himself gifting a rather surprised Boosie $100K.

In the clip, Yung Bleu says, “I just dropped off the motherf***ng bag, ni**a. We give our CEO’s a hundred racks ni**a.”

Later on, Boosie also took to Instagram to celebrate the cash he had received and boasted to his fans, “Big CEO , b*tch. Ya Yung Bleu just gave me $100k cash.”

Yung Bleu is known for being one of the pioneers of the soul trap movement. He is clearly one of the most sought after artistes now because of his versatility, and although he’s still young in the game, he has managed to secure a feature with Drake and has even been getting major attention since the release of “Love Scars: The 5 Stages of Emotions.”

Since he hit the music scene, Boosie Badazz has been a very vocal supporter of Bleu’s both on and offline. In fact, they have even collaborated on a few occasions. It’s, therefore, no surprise that Yung Bleu decided to show his gratitude for the support he has received. It’s always good to see support and unity among artistes.

The 26-year-old Yung Bleu has been making major investments, owning real estate and even a restaurant, Gwen House, along with a chain of food trucks. In a recent interview, he stated he was not “chasing anything. I’m investing back into my career.”

It is certainly a good career move to show that he’s about building strong, happy, and healthy relationships with fellow rappers and definitely one as influential and impactful as Boosie Badazz.