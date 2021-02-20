600Breezy Warns Tekashi 6ix9ine, “I’m Not Meek”

600 Breezy warns Tekashi 6ix9ine that he is not Meek Mill.

Tekashi69 has new music to promote, so if you see him getting into it with other rappers on social media, rest assured that it’s likely a PR move to promote his new song, “ZAZA.” While he might be doing the most right now to drum up some publicity, there is a good chance that he might be putting himself in danger because at least one of his rivals, 600Breezy, is making it clear that he is in no way joking around.

The Chicago rapper is sounding the alarm after Tekashi 6ix9ine disrespected Lil Durk’s late cousin on Instagram on Friday. 6ix9ine also took a jab at Durk in his new song. Perhaps Durkio is smart to ignore him but seems other Chicago natives can’t help but respond. 600 Breezy left a comment on 69’s IG Live over the weekend writing, “I’m going to jail when I see you I’m not meek.” He later added in another comment that all his opps are dead.

600breezy not capping on 6ix9ine pic.twitter.com/G6biAfaoiZ — bb Jay (@iluvkhaki) February 20, 2021

In his taunting of Lil Durk, 69 wrote, “Nuski and Von died for this?” Nuski is Durk’s cousin who was shot and killed. And we all know the tragic story of King Von’s death in Atlanta last year. Durk and Von were really close, so it must be painful for him to see 69 dragging his friend’s name in the mud like this on social media.

600Breezy isn’t the only Chicago native going after 69 on social media. Lil Reese also chimed in on Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram Live, where the two of them traded verbal jabs at each other.

600 breezy wasn’t finna play wit 6ix9ine on ig live pic.twitter.com/HMeRjRjWAW — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) February 20, 2021

Tekashi 6ix9ine also earned some attention for including footage of his confrontation with Meek Mill last week in his “ZAZA” music video. The couple seconds footage showed 69 and Meek yelling at each other, all while their respective security teams separated them. The Philly rapper later tweeted that he opted not to get into a physical confrontation and accused the rainbow-haired rapper of ambushing him in the parking lot.

600Breezy and Lil Reese are no strangers to controversies themselves. Just last week, some allegations surfaced that 600 had offered to help Meek hurt Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty.