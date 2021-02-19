Megan Thee Stallion & Pardison Fontaine Confirms Relationship: “That’s My Baby”

Megan Thee Stallion has confirmed that she is in a relationship with rapper Pardison Fontaine.

The rumors have been swirling for a few days now, and the “WAP” rapper confirmed during an IG live session that she was involved with him. “He is so calm and so sweet, and very protective, and I really like him,” she blushes as she speaks. She also said he is fine, “he big, I like that… and he will never do anything to hurt me, just so y’all know,” she laughs and blushes. He responded to her video calling her, “that’s my baby.”

As she responded to comments by fans on her Live, she also agreed that “he’s a piece of chocolate” in response to a fan saying he was a chocolate. “one thing about me when I have a boyfriend I’m not about to play about her man,” she said. “yea, he my boyfriend,” she added.

So who is Pardi?

Pardison ‘Pardi’ Fontaine, whose real name is Jordan Kyle Lenier Thorpe, is a past collaborator on Cardi B’s “Backin it Up.” In fact, he has also been a ghostwriter and has helped to pen Cardi B’s breakout hit “Bodak Yellow” and Kanye West’s “Violent Crimes.”

In recent weeks there has been some flirting activity between the two which fans took note of. Pardison Fontaine posted a shirtless picture, and Megan Thee Stallion commented: “Body Ody,” which is a line from her recent hit single “Body.” Pardi, in turn, responded with a compliment to Megan – “You look how Lamborghinis drive!!! With eyeball and the Lamborghini emojis.

Days ago, Pardison Fontaine caught flack for crashing into a bathroom while Megan was in it. Fans of the rapper immediately chastised him for being aggressive. However, Megan had this to say about him “he don’t even be doing nothing to nobody.”

In a live video, Pardi can be heard saying, “Tell Meg to get out here…yalll got five seconds before I come through this sh*t.” Pardi said that before crashing into the bathroom with women in it.

A woman in the video later can be heard saying someone is in the bathroom “using” before Pardi can be heard telling everyone to get out.

Meanwhile, following that incident, rumors have started to circulate that Megan Thee Stallion is using drugs and was in the bathroom using drugs leading to Pardi’s reaction. She has not addressed the claims even though fans expressed concern for her safety following Pardi’s alleged aggressive actions.

Pardison Fontaine was previously linked to Kash Doll.