Protoje Teases Skillibeng and Lil Iké Collab Dropping This Week

Protoje put dancehall fans on high alert for Skillibeng and Lila Iké collaboration possibly coming this week.

Lila Iké and Skillibeng are on the verge of dropping a collaboration this week as fans wait with bated breath for the remix of her song “Thy Will.” In an interview with Ebro Odogwu on his Apple Music show Ebro Rap Life, Skillibeng says the remix of “Thy Will” is unreleased. He says Protoje, who produced the song, has it when Ebro asked for it.

Protoje on Tuesday hinted that the collaboration will drop this week. “Feel like a this week we a drop this you nuh new collab with @lilaike x @skillibeng all djs and selectors who no get this yet link up now @oldmanebro,” he wrote on Instagram. Meanwhile, fans were in the comments section asking for the song as they are impatient to hear it through the DJs.

“Thy Will” is a classic reggae sound in which Lil Ike sings in her dynamic flow and style. The song is a conscious song that sings about the love for materialism and the warning about those who don’t pay attention to the will of Jah. She even has words for the people who sit with the “Ungodly pastor,” such an astounding oxymoron that is very relevant to the current affairs news in Jamaica.

The song also serves a healthy dose of encouragement for those oppressed “memba now, we black and we’re strong.”

A preview of the remix on YouTube had Skillibeng in his new dancehall trap style flowing over the riddim of the song. However, his lyrics seem to change from the tone of his usual songs, which glorify guns and drugs. In the remix, Skillibeng sings about political corruption, crime, and the way the country is set up to keep certain people as victims.

Fans seem to love the collab which has only been released to radio DJs. Some Skillibeng fans hail the tone of their favorite artiste’s new conscious sound –“Skilli have great potential if he shift gear and produce more positive songs like this one.”

For his part, the “Crocodile Teeth” artiste says his tone in the song changes as he says he speaks about “looking to the east,” a popular reference used by Rastafarians as they recall a prophecy of a Black King as first prophesied by Marcus Garvey prior to the crowning of Tafari Makone or Ras Tafari as Emperor of Ethiopia Haile Selassie I. To Jamaican Rastafarians, Ras Tafari’s crowning was the culmination of that prophecy, which many rastas still observe today in belief of their religion.