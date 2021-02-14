Popcaan Drops “Best/Blessed” Visual & “Feel Right” Single For Valentine’s Day

Popcaan drops double dose of new music for his female fans on Valentine’s Day.

It’s the official day for lovers worldwide, and dancehall star Popcaan decided to fuel emotions with the release of his video for his 2019 single “Best/Blessed.” The TJ Records-produced song comes equipped with a video showcasing a plethora of beautiful females ladies on a tropical beach. Shortly after dropping off that visual, the Unruly Boss then unleashed a new single, “Feel Right” as part of his Gyalentine’s package.

The track itself has garnered much attention since its release. It’s, therefore, no surprise the artiste has now done a video for the track—the sultry melodies of the riddim track cushion Popcaan’s lyrics.

“Loving yuh daily and treating yuh right / Good times and bad times a mi and yuh ride through yeh / Ride through (woy) / Loving yuh daily and f***ing yuh right / Loving di way how yuh wine up, you’re my queen / My baby.”

Popcaan’s career has certainly grown in leaps and bounds over the past few years. The “Addicted” artiste hit the international market in a big way and has teamed up with various international acts, including Drake. At the end of 2018, Drake even announced he had signed him to OVO Sounds and Warner Record. Since then, the entertainer has gone on to release his fourth album “Fixtape” on the OVO Sound imprint in August 2020. He also teamed up with Preme for their “Link Up” EP, which featured Wiz Khalifa, Davido, BEAM, and French Montana.

The video has already grown exponentially in views, raking in over 60K within 2 hours. This one may just make it on a few of tonight’s bump & grind playlists.