Rihanna Teases R9 Album After Closing Down Fenty Luxury Brand

Rihanna Navy is hyped this wekend after she teases her upcoming album on IG.

Rihanna is once again teasing her fans and hinting that her album R9 is closer than expected. In a story released on IG on Saturday, the actress, model and singer posted a caption that sounds like she’s expecting everyone to be hype about her album. The story featured RiRi with a metallic face mask filter with her eye sockets aqua green with lightning strikes as she walks to what looks like a pool in a very tropical background.

The caption read, “everybody: …./ R9:”

It seems that while she has not directly addressed the launch of her album or a date for its release- she has been attention to what her fans are saying. The background song tagged on the story is “Looking for me” by Diplo with the hook “I heard you been looking for me.” So it seems that Rihanna is saying she knows her fans are looking for the R9 album.

Meanwhile, the artist continues to be hounded on social media by her loyal fans who continuously ask for the album. On a separate feed post on her Instagram on Saturday, Rihanna posted a new under-eye product, but fans are not interested in skincare right now, with one asking, “This is cute and all but where’s the album?” Another said, “Can we get the album first?”

The R9 album is tagged as a follow up to Rihanna’s 2016 album ANTI. In 2019, the “Work” singer teased in 2019 that the album would be a Reggae Inspired album to pay homage to the genre, and further news confirmed that many reggae artists have sent in songs for the audition. However, it’s unclear if R9 is the Reggae Album as the artist is said to be working on two albums. However, she revealed in an interview in 2020 with the Associated Press that she just wants to have fun with music rather than be constricted to structures as has been done in the past.

Rihanna and LVMH recently announced that they’re closing down her luxury fashion brand, Fenty. The move comes less than two years after the brand was launched to disrupt the luxury fashion industry but failed to gain traction in the high-end market. The Bajan pop star and LVMH will instead shift their focus on her makeup and lingerie brands, Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty, which are both doing enormously well in their respective markets.

Although she is doing well as a businesswoman, Rihanna fans are hungry for new music.