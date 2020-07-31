Rihanna Assured Navy New Music Is Still Coming Despite R9 Lengthy Delay

Rihanna assured her fans, aka Navy, that music is still coming.

The wait is over—well, not quite. Rihanna has confirmed that the Navy can definitely look forward to a new album from her ‘sooner than they think’, while not divulging an actual date or title for the project. Cornered with questions while promoting her newest venture Fenty Skin, the “Diamonds” songstress was as evasive as ever in an interview on Entertainment Tonight.

“It’s probably going to be sooner than fans think but I’m just going to leave that alone because I’ve got enough stress and questions like, ‘R9, where’s the album?’ They don’t leave me alone. I haven’t neglected them, I still got you. Music is still my baby,” she said. While recording music is ‘still her baby,’ the billionaire mogul has brought several entrepreneurial efforts, humanitarian causes, and fashion ventures into the world since her earliest years as a singer. She’s launched Fenty Beauty, Savage Fenty, and Fenty Fashion, including a footwear line in addition to several charitable undertakings through her nonprofit organization, the Clara Lionel Foundation.

So, what now? Well, by the looks of things, we’ll still be patiently waiting on new music, but we’re not in a totally hopeless place. We’ve at least been assured by the Bajan businesswoman herself that it’s in the pipeline. “I am always working on music, and when I am ready to put it out in the way that I feel fit, it’s gonna come out,” she added. “You’re not going to be disappointed when it happens. It’s going to be worth it. I’m not just gonna put it out just because people are waiting.”

This week, fans also thought they spotted a clue to an upcoming collaboration between Rihanna and Eminem, but their hopes were shot down by the latter’s management team. It’s a bit disappointing to have further to wait, but fans were at least reminded of what their support means to the ‘rockstar.’ “I started in music and music is still my first love, so I can’t wait to put something out that I’m proud of and really excited about,” she said.