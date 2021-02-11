Hip Hop Exec Dame Dash Proposes To Mother Of His Newborn Son Raquel Horn

Damon Dash asked his longtime girlfriend and baby’s mother to marry him.

Dame Dash Studios executive and founder Dame Dash asked his newborn son’s mother to marry him, and he is sharing the romantic moment he popped the question online. The hip-hop industry executive who has been working on the relaunch of Dame Dash Studios for the better part of a year, took to Instagram to post a photo of him down on one knee with a surprised Raquel Horn covering her mouth.

In one photo, which was originally uploaded by Raquel and reshared by him, Dame’s new fiancée holds up her adorned hand for a perfectly-lit shot of her engagement ring, which appears to have a beautiful Asscher cut aqua stone. In the caption, she writes, “It’s official @duskopoppington I love you forever” – a sentiment that Damon repays in his repost.

Dame Dash and Raquel Horn have been dating since 2015, and they welcomed their first child together in November 2020. Damon has said his girlfriend of over five years has made him a happy man, telling the media that she is the first woman that he’s found love with since the late Aaliyah. “That was love,” he told HipHollywood in 2019. “And when [Aaliyah] passed, I never thought I would ever get that feeling again. I got that feeling again with Raquel.”

On Thursday (Feb. 11), the industry exec will relaunch the Dame Dash Studios, which has been dormant for several months. On Wednesday (Feb. 10), he was seen promoting the entertainment outfit’s grand return on social media. “We are all stronger TOGETHER. ONE MORE DAY UNTIL @damedashstudios returns,” he wrote. Dame Dash Studios, which was first launched in 2019, is a subscription service that offers movies and TV for millennials at a price they can afford.

Congratulations are in order for Dame Dash and his fiancée, who will have even more to celebrate in the coming months.