Drakeo The Ruler & Drake Collab Leaked Ahead Of Upcoming Album

Drake might be leaking music ahead of his upcoming album.

Leaked music is usually considered a major frustration for hip-hop artists but is a boon for fans. In the latest incident of leaked music, it seems, Drakeo The Ruler’s highly-anticipated collaboration with Drake has been leaked on YouTube just weeks before the release of Drakeo’s upcoming project, The Truth Hurts.

It’s been a growing problem for rap stars, no matter how much clout they have in the industry. A good example of this is Trippie Redd, who’s become synonymous with having full projects leak on the internet. This latest leak is more of a gift for Drake fans as they have been earnestly searching for anything related to Drake’s highly anticipated Certified Lover Boy.

The West Coast rapper Drakeo The Ruler is now the latest victim of leaked music as his anticipated collaboration with the OVO boss, Drake, has been released weeks too early. The track was leaked under the title “Talk to Me,” and it arrived unofficially. Drakeo the Ruler had been using social media to tease pieces of the song as he tried to get fans hyped.

The rapper recently beat a murder case before making his comeback. As he began to break new ground, he declared that he was “too big of a rapper to be signed to another rapper,” and called on Drake for his next project, The Truth Hurts. The song sounds like it will be a hit for sure as Drake takes a humble role and only contributes a catchy hook. There doesn’t seem to be any negative feedback so far from the leak, and he’s made no comment about how it would affect his mixtape.

The original release date of Tuesday, February 23, seems to be still on track.