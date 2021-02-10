A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s Girlfriend Ella Bands Tweets About Break

It seems A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s girlfriend Ella Bands is ready to be single again.

Everyone seems to be airing the details of their love life, sordid or otherwise, on social media. This time around it is New York rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s girlfriend Ella Bands. Ella has apparently decided she no longer wants to be in a relationship and took to Twitter to let her feelings be known.

“Treat me right, I do the same. I’m just ready to be single at this point,” she wrote in a tweet that has since been deleted.

Ella has been in a tumultuous relationship for the past few years with A Boogie wit da Hoodie. However, the couple did seem to be making an effort to keep things peaceful for the sake of their daughter and son. She gave birth last summer, but from all indications, they are still at odds.

Ella has previously accused A Boogie of cheating on her. Last January, photos of the rapper went viral of him getting cozy with another female. When the photos surfaced, Ella was pregnant with their second child. While no one can say at this point what prompted the tweets earlier today, it’s evident all in not well in their camp.

I am sure we will soon get the full story or a version of it to substantiate that deleted tweet pretty soon. Let’s hope they can continue to keep the peace for the sake of the kids.