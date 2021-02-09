NBA YoungBoy Under Federal Investigation For Drugs & Weapon

The legal troubles of NBA Youngboy are continuing as the rapper is now under investigation in Louisiana for his alleged involvement in the busting of a group doing a music video where the participants were found with guns and drugs.

Federal authorities say that during a music video being shot in September 2020 in Baton Rouge, 16 people, including NBA Youngboy, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, were arrested. Gaulden is being investigated for being in breach of his conditions of release that dictate that as a convicted felon, federal and state laws prohibit convicts from being in possession of a firearm.

The 21-year-old father of six is currently out on bond, and his attorney-at-law has requested that he be released from his bond supervision as it has been six months already, and the rapper has not been formally arrested or charged by the East Baton Rouge District Attorney’s office.

His attorney James Manasseh said, “The Office of the District Attorney has returned Mr. Gaulden’s seixed property and there is no indication that the State intends to file a Bill of Information against Mr. Gaulden.” Manesseh told The Advocate that that Gaulden is innocent of any charges against him.

Meanwhile, the District Attorney’s office says Gaulden’s case is currently being reviewed by his office and the U.S Attorney’s office.

Gaulden remains out on a $75,000 bail bond. He has challenged the police decision not to return his personal belongings after the incident, which led to State District Judge Tiffany Foxworth ordering the Baton Rouge Police Department to return the rapper’ two diamond necklaces and a diamond ring as well as $40,000 in cash and a cashier’ cheque valued at $300,000.