NBA YoungBoy Arrested With 16 Others In Baton Rouge On Fire & Drug Charges

NBA YoungBoy was arrested on gun and drug charges.

Baton Rouge rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again was arrested and charged in his hometown on Monday night. According to the multiple reports, the rapper was arrested for possession of a firearm and was among a group of offenders who are also currently facing a number of felony charges, drug charges, stolen firearms, and felony possession charges.

NBA YoungBoy has rid the internet of all his social media accounts amidst reports that he was arrested for firearms and drugs. At the time of this publication, the Baton Rouge rapper is still in custody as of now, and no bail or bond, or even a court date has been set. A fan video that surfaced online alleges that YoungBoy was in the middle of shooting the music video for his song “Choppa City” when officers arrived and arrested the group for firearm and drug possession.

YoungBoy was charged by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office on Monday. According to TMZ, the rapper was booked on a number of drug charges, including possession of schedule I drugs, manufacturing/distributing a schedule II drug, and manufacturing/distributing schedule IV drugs. The particular drug he had in his possession has not been confirmed.

NBA YoungBy’s last stint in jail came after a shooting in Miami where his girlfriend at the time was injured. Just when it seemed that the 20-year-old rapper was finally past his legal woes, his lawyers are back on the payroll. Following a shooting incident in Miami last year where his girlfriend at the time was wounded, and a bystander was killed, prosecutors urged the judge not to revoke the rapper’s probation.

The charges from that particular shooting were dismissed, but other incidents caused the judge to determine that the rapper did, in fact, violate his probation, which led to his last stint in jail, which was 90 days. He was finally relieved from probation and house arrest in December 2019. Now, less than a year later, NBA YoungBoy is again in a jail cell. Hopefully, he can beat the case in short order.