Naomi Osaka & Cordae Showcases Modern Love On GQ Cover

Naomi Osaka and Cordae joined Ciara and Russell Wilson on the cover of GQ magazine.

What do you get when you pair a tennis star with a Grammy-nominated rapper, apparently a power couple? Young lovers Naomi Osaka and Cordae, although still fairly young, have earned the title of power couple through their activism and also their personal achievements in their various disciplines. Osaka was the highest-paid female athlete of all times in 2020. She was also ranked eighth among the athletes in the world for endorsement income. The tennis champ also secured her third Grand Slam title at the 2020 US Open.

On the topic of Cordae, he is also nothing to sneeze at. He earned two Grammy nominations in 2019 for his debut album “The Lost Boy.” Cordae started rapping at just 15 and released music under the name Entendre. At 21, he joined the group YBN and is most famously known for his remake of J. Cole’s “1985” and a remix of Eminem’s “My Name Is.” He was named a member of the XXL Freshman Class of emerging rappers in 2019 alongside popular names like DaBaby, Roddy Ricch, and Megan Thee Stallion, to name a few.

With achievements like that under their belt, it’s no surprise that the couple has just gained a new accomplishment appearing on the cover of GQ’s Modern Lover Issue. This is definitely one couple to keep an eye on. If they were able to cop this coveted cover, what else can we expect from them?

It’s no surprise to their fans and friends as both parties have been recognized before for their work as activists. Cordae participated in the Black Lives Matter protest from as far back as 2016. The young rapper was even arrested last July at a Louisville Breonna Taylor protest. Similarly, Osaka made commitments to the movement and was named one of 2020’s Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the year.

It’s safe to say the couple’s dedication to justice helped to earn them a spot on one of three covers for the March edition of GQ’s magazine, suitably titled “Modern Lovers.”

GQ’s Editor-In-Chief Will Welch noted: “To tell a bunch of love stories that we’d never heard before,” the “Modern Lovers” March edition of the magazine aims to explore what makes lovers “modern now.” He further explained why the young couple was chosen and wrote, “Like so many inspiring figures of their generation, activism seems to come naturally to them. In their cover profile, by Mark Anthony Green, we learn that Naomi and Cordae didn’t have to discover that they could use their voices to instigate change—they just knew on instinct. Now, that’s modern.”

Cordae & Naomi Osaka and Russell Wilson and Ciara on the cover of GQ's 'Modern Lovers Issue' via @GQMagazine pic.twitter.com/EKPcRDOeCL — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) February 9, 2021

Another power couple, Ciara and Russell Wilson will also grace an alternative cover of the same issue. When you make mention of this specific power couple, you will hear the words “couple goals” repeatedly. Many fans frequently inquire as to the specific prayer Ciara prayed to be blessed with an incredible man such as Russell. He is a loving and devoted husband and father who dotes on her in such a manner that makes many green-eyed with envy. He also recently won the NFL Man of the Year honor, and his loving wife was noted as being exceptionally proud.

The magazine issue features interviews with various couples and will be available on the GQ website.