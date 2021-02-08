French Montana Cash In After Betting $250K On Tom Brady Winning Super Bowl

French Montana placed a huge bet on Tom Brady winning another Super Bowl and now he’s smiling to the bank.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers weren’t the only ones to emerge victorious last night, February 7, after they brutally defeat the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in the Super Bowl LV. French Montana also secured a major victory after he revealed that he bet on Tom Brady to bring home the trophy. He bet a whopping $250,000 on what he described as a safe bet.

With the amount of money that Montana has brought in over the years, this seems relatively small but to place such a bet is always a risk. He’s joined the ranks of many other rappers who have become enamored with the adrenaline rush of sports betting. Brady’s seventh ring became a great financial opportunity for Montana.

French Montana opined that Brady was forever a safe bet, “I just put up two hundred and fifty thousand on my dawg Brady,” he said, in a clip shared on his IG feed. He added, “We ain’t playing — bring it home, baby!”

He didn’t reveal what the odds were, but it can be assumed that he made much more than he originally placed. This time following his instincts seems to have literally paid off, even though many critics questioned if Brady had what it took to pull off another Super Bowl win. Before the match started, he was spotted with longtime friend Rick Ross at a nightclub in Tampa. It seems Montana was feeling lucky and started his celebrations early. In the footage that he shared, French and Ross hit the stage in front of a large crowd. As they say, fortune favors the bold, and in this case, that has worked out for Montana.