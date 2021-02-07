Popcaan Again Homage Usain Bolt In New Song “Medal”

Popcaan once again homage Usain Bolt in a new single, “Medal.”

On January 1, Popcaan handed fans what could be considered the blueprint of what to expect from him this year when he released the awe-inspiring music video for his single “Relevant.” The singjay has held that firm meditational line for the last month, with songs and videos such as “Cream,” “Jah Love,” and as of this weekend, “Win.” Just when Unruly fans thought that they had gotten enough for the day, the self-proclaimed 876GAD proceeded to bless them with more content, thereby ensuring their cups runneth over.

The brand new track is titled “Medal,” and even features an edited image of Usain Bolt for the cover art. A few weeks ago, it was assumed that Poppi and Bolt would not see eye to eye in the future. This conclusion was drawn after Popcaan hammered Bolt and his manager NJ for what he saw as a waste of musical resources to produce and release their track “Living The Dream.” Yet, Popcaan’s track record of not being the one to hold a beef is pretty clear. This quality, paired with his admiration for the living legend, has led to a plethora of Usain Bolt references in both releases today.

Yet, Bolt is not the only sportsman included in “Medal,” and rightfully so. There is mention of the late boxer Muhammad Ali; another late but great, basketballer Kobe Bryant; footballer Luis Suarez; swimmer Michael Phelps; basketball star Lebron James; golfer Tiger Woods, among others.

How do all these greats relate to Popcaan?

As the deejay expresses in the single, “Clean heart speak fi itself, never grudge a man fi him wealth, better dweet fi yuhself my lord, Popcaan affi dweet fi himself.”

As an offspring of the Vybz Kartel-led Portmore Empire, the “Dream” singer has been steadily crafting his musical legacy and should no doubt be the recipient of a medal in the future. Popcaan did not expound on what form such a medal will take, but a Grammy award would be a great place to start.

Go ahead and check out “Medal” below.