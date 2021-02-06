Lil Uzi Vert Shares Heartbreak Over JT Breakup, Meek Mill Show Him Support

Lil Uzi Vert shares his love for JT saying he wants her back and gets some support from Meek Mill.

Fans of rappers Lil Uzi Vert and JT have had their patience put through the wringer as the pair have been embroiled in an online Twitter feud. For this round, it seems Lil Uzi Vert is attempting to make amends. To pick up from where we left off, earlier this week, Uzi tweeted a very bold and brazen statement, “I only love myself.”

This ruffled the feathers of his current love interest, City Girls rapper JT, and her bevy of fans. In response to his tweet, JT clapped back with “Same here, F**k Ni*ga,” while she simultaneously put a fan in her place, explaining that Uzi is not in the position to embarrass her. JT soon after deactivated her Twitter account, which concluded round two of the saga.

Yesterday, the “XO Tour Llif3” rapper decided to wear his heart on his sleeve and sent out a few tweets, which seem to be a direct response to JT.

“It’s okay just know I still love you,” he tweeted. Seemingly confirming that there was an actual relationship all along, he followed up with, “You really gonna leave me like that.”

You really gonna leave me like that ? — Uzi London ????® (@LILUZIVERT) February 5, 2021

It’s okay just know I still love you ???? — Uzi London ????® (@LILUZIVERT) February 5, 2021

Both tweets were littered with a number of broken hearts and sad-faced emojis.

Once again, fans sounded off in numerous comments, many of them highlighting how toxic his behavior is. “Toxic behavior is what I don’t like. That diamond must be pressing on the dysfunctional side of his brain,” one fan wrote. Other fans praised JT for finally realizing her worth.

Fellow Philly rapper Meek Mill once again decided to give Uzi some love advice, this time tweeting. “Both y’all just say ‘I love you and miss you in public.'” This prompted a feverish response from fans who highlighted that Meek Mill is not the best messenger for relationship advice. This is as a result of his recent split from his baby mother, fashion designer Milano Rouge, and his historic failed relationship with Nicki Minaj, who fans believe that he’s still pining over.

“Would have still had Nicki if he had this mindset before,” one critic wrote below the post shared on The Shade Room. “Meek trying to keep him from making the same mistake he did with Nicki, lmao,” joked another IG user.

JT has yet to respond to Uzi, which has left fans on their tippy-toes as they await round 4.

Both y’all just say “I love and miss you in public” ????????? https://t.co/hhb2KkYmU2 — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 6, 2021