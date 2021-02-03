The Weeknd Announces Dates For “After Hours” 2022 World Tour

The Weeknd announced tour dates for his 2022 tour.

The “After Hours” tour has now been pushed back on a couple of occasions due to the novel coronavirus. Following the first announcement for the album tour which was initially set for June 2020, the event was postponed to 2021. Now for the second, the dates for the tour have been pushed to 2022 with the opening date set for January.

Taking to Twitter to announce the latest update, The Weeknd shared the extensive 104-date tour itinerary that is slated to kick off on January 14. The “After Hours” tour commences at the Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena in Vancouver and closes out at the O2 in London on November 14.

The updated tour schedule is jampacked with 34 new shows added to the list. During the global expedition, The Weeknd will make stops in New York, Chicago, Miami, Toronto, and more. Over on the European leg, the Canadian singer will perform in cities like Paris, Milan, Berlin, and more.

This Friday, The Weeknd is set to release his album The Highlights. The 18-track album will feature some of the most prominent hits of the singer’s lengthy career. The “Blinding Lights” crooner is also gearing up to take on the stage at the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show on February 7. He is reportedly coming out of pocket to the tune of $7 million for his greatly anticipated performance.

Considering all the inevitable delays with the world tour, at this point we are just hoping that 2022 is really a go because the uncertain times make it difficult to say it’s set in stone. Fans are already beaming with excitement as The Weeknd gears up for his Superbowl appearance which will likely be a sweet taste of what the Billboard-topping artist has to come in 2022.

The Weeknd After Hours World Tour dates 2022.

Jan 14 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

Jan 15 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

Jan 17 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Jan 19 – Winnipeg, MB – Bell MTS Place

Jan 21 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Jan 23 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Jan 24 – Chicago, IL – United Center*

Jan 26 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum*

Jan 27 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Jan 29 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Jan 30 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Feb 01 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Feb 02 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Feb 03 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

Feb 05 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Feb 06 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun

Feb 08 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Feb 09 – Boston, MA – TD Garden*

Feb 11 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Feb 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center*

Feb 13 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Feb 15 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Feb 16 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Feb 19 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center*

Feb 20 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Feb 22 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center*

Feb 24 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Feb 25 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Feb 27 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Mar 01 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

Mar 03 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Mar 04 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena*

Mar 06 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Mar 08 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Mar 09 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Mar 11 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum*

Mar 13 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

Mar 15 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Mar 16 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center*

Mar 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

Mar 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

Mar 20 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

Mar 22 – Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena

Mar 25 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Mar 28 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Mar 29 – Miami, FL – AmericanAirlines Arena

Mar 30 – Miami, FL – AmericanAirlines Arena

Apr 01 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Apr 03 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center*

Apr 04 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Apr 05 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*

Apr 07 – Elmont, NY – UBS Arena*

Apr 08 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Apr 10 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Apr 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena*

Apr 14 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Apr 16 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha

Apr 18 – Austin, TX – Moody Center*

Apr 19 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Apr 23 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena*

Apr 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Phoenix Suns Arena*

Apr 27 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center*

Apr 30 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena*

May 01 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

Sept 10 – Helsinki, Finland – Hartwall Arena*

Sep 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Ericsson Globe

Sep 15 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

Sep 16 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena*

Sep 18 – Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena

Sep 20 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena

Sep 21 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Sep 23 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

Sep 24 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

Sep 26 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle*

Sep 28 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

Sep 29 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis*

Oct 01 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena*

Oct 03 – Amsterdam, Holland – Ziggo Dome

Oct 04 – Amsterdam, Holland – Ziggo Dome*

Oct 06 – London, UK – The O2

Oct 07 – London, UK – The O2

Oct 08 – London, UK – The O2

Oct 10 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Arena

Oct 11 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

Oct 13 – Belfast, UK – SSE Arena*

Oct 15 – Newcastle, UK – Utilita Arena

Oct 16 – London, UK – The O2

Oct 18 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Oct 19 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Oct 20 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Oct 22 – Bordeaux, France – Arkea Arena*

Oct 24 – Madrid, Spain – Wizink Center*

Oct 25 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena*

Oct 28 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi*

Oct 29 – Montpellier, France – Sud de France Arena*

Nov 01 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum*

Nov 02 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion*

Nov 04 – Budapest, Hungary – Budapest Arena*

Nov 05 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

Nov 07 – Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena*

Nov 10 – Mannheim, Germany – SAP Arena*

Nov 12 – Lyon, France – Halle Tony Garnier*

Nov 13 – Paris, France – Accor Arena*

Nov 15 – Glasgow, Scotland – The SSE Hyrdro*

Nov 16 – London, UK – The O2*