Cardi B Pops Up In “Wayne’s World” Uber Eats Super Bowl Ad To Support Local Restaurants

Cardi B is notably one of those characters who has a promising career ahead as an actress. Once again, she is proving just how multitalented she is as she appears in a celebrity cameo on ‘Wayne’s World’ for Uber Eats, which is promoting support for local restaurants.

The pandemic has hit the restaurant and dining industry hard, and many have had to close doors due to the risks involved with operating or due to restrictions. However, that has not stopped the need for food deliveries, and home delivery has become one of the options that many rely on for a living and for businesses to stay open.

The commercial which appears during the Super Bowl breaks revisits the set of ‘Wayne’s World’ as it teases the reunion of Mike Myers’ Wayne Campbell and Dana Carvey’s Garth Algar for the Uber Eats commercial with Cardi B’s role labelled as assisting with “a shameless celebrity cameo.’

“As a local access show, we want everyone to support local restaurnats,” Wayne begins in the commercial. The trio then do one of the trending TikTok challenges- a wardrobe swap before taking part in an updated version of the public access show’s theme- ‘Loca eats/ Wayne’s World/ Party Time/Excellent!’

Carvey in a statement addressing the ad, says Wayne and Garth are the happiest characters we’ve ever played, and it just seemed like the world really needs them right now.”

Meanwhile, Card Bi, for the most part, said in her statement- “Y’all know I love to eat, and right now we have got to be supporting our local restaurants- like the Griddle Café in L.A. So many spots are struggling right now, and it’s up to us to eat local! That’s why I teamed up with Uber Eats and my boys Wayne and Garth to help.”

Cardi B appears in a green feathery sexy outfit in the commercial, and she and Wayne and Garth have several outfit swaps before they close out by urging fans to eat local.