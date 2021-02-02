Ja Rule Graduates From Harvard Business And Invites Trump To Iconn App

Ja Rule is now a Harvard grad and he’s inviting Trump to Iconn app.

Murder Inc. rapper Ja Rule has just added another accolade to his name. The New York lyricist has shown that school definitely rules, with a new diploma courtesy of Harvard Business School. “I ain’t the sharpest knife in the drawer buuuuut,” wrote Ja Rule in his recent tweet, which displayed his diploma. This latest achievement is just another milestone for the rapper, who has spent over two decades in the business for him. His former hitmaking abilities are without question, but recently he has proven that he is much more than music.

Ja Rule has been pursuing other entrepreneurial activities, including investing in the stock market. He has also been quite vocal in assessing the ongoing chaos about GameStop.

Ja boasts a pretty checkered past, which involves the selling of narcotics at the tender age of 12. By age 16, he was jailed for gun and drug possession and, most recently, tax evasion. At age 23, he released his first solo album “Venni Vetti Vecci,” subsequently earning him a title as a platinum-selling artiste. He has produced seven more studio albums and has also published his autobiography, Unruly: The Highs and Lows of Becoming a Man. He was also nominated for two American Music Awards, four Grammy Awards and has sold over 30 million records.

He is best known for hit songs including “Put It On Me,” “Always on Time,” and “Clap Back.” We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.

Despite being banned on pretty much every social media platforms, former President Trump was invited by Ja Rule to join Iconn. Some of his fans aren’t happy about it, but according to Ja, he is free to join.