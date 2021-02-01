Method Man’s Wife Tamika Smith Blast Wendy Williams For Talking About One-Night Stand

Method Man’s wife Tamika Smith is speaking out against Wendy Williams latest big reveal.

Popular talk show host Wendy Williams recently revealed that she and Wu-Tang Clan’s Method Man had a one-night stand back in the day. The big reveal was made during an interview with DJ Suss One. The interview was a preview to her Lifetime biopic “Wendy Williams: The Movie” and documentary “Wendy Williams: What A Mess,” which hit the screens this past weekend. Since that revelation, Method Man’s wife Tamika Smith has responded to Wendy’s tell-all with a biting statement.

“For years, I kept my silence while Wendy Williams launched constant verbal attacks against my husband, myself and our family. In the past, I ignored her lies, innuendos and blatant attempts to provoke us. But Wendy has proven again and again that she is incapable of any decency. Her obsession with our lives has reached a new low. And I’m tired of taking the high road,” she said.

“In an obvious attempt to increase ratings for her sad biopic, her struggling TV show, and her burnt out career, Wendy has once again targeted my husband,” Tamika Smith continues. “It’s a pattern that she has repeated for years. When I was diagnosed with cancer years ago, Wendy shared my personal medical information with her listeners live on the air during her radio broadcast. She didn’t care that she was violating my right to privacy, or that I hadn’t shared the news of my diagnosis with my family and friends yet. She never apologized, never expressed any regret whatsoever.”

Smith called Wendy Williams a sick person suffering from low self-esteem and self-hate, which doesn’t excuse what she did to her and her family years ago. Smith added that these issues made Williams uglier over the years inside out.

This confession by Williams is quite shocking, as it is widely known that Williams is not high on the legendary rapper’s list of associates. In fact, his dislike for her has been pretty clear ever since she reportedly discussed his wife’s cancer treatment on the radio. Wendy herself has acknowledged that there may be some animosity saying, “Method Man is still very angry at me for being me, for telling the truth.” It was left to the imagination exactly how many “truths” she will reveal in her biopic and documentary.

Wendy is no stranger to controversy, and one wonders what’s next with her. The Lifetime biopic and documentary premiered this past Saturday, January 30, at 8 p.m.