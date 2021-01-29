Popcaan, Zamunda & Dre Island Link Up For “Jah Love” Single

Popcaan, Zamunda, and Dre Island drops their new collaboration, “Jah Love.”

One sure-fire way to guarantee you have a hit on your hands is by modeling your track off a classic, and that’s just what Popcaan, Zamunda, and Dre Island have done for their new track “Jah Love.” If the main hook sounds somewhat familiar, it’s because it was lifted directly from one of Zamunda’s biggest singles, “Jah Love Surround Me.” The 2009 release effectively announced the lanky Rastafarian to the world of reggae.

The 2021 remake brings a more serene and acoustic style, something both Popcaan and Island perfected on their track “We Pray.” The music video is also modeled off the original concept of the 2009 release, but instead of being surrounded by fake companions who try to “drown him,” he is now perched atop a rock by the riverside. Unruly fans will know that is Popcaan’s favorite place to be, and as always, brotherly love flows in abundance around the brook.

“Love in every language / it comes straight from the heart / keep the right energy, focus on prosperity,” Dre Island sings.

Popcaan rolls through with his own bit of motivation, as he shares that he has always been one to dream big. “See say a evil dem a bring roun but a God give me everything tho / yeah a him inspire me fi sing so / can’t ketch me pon no hook like no swin-round,” he sings.

In the last few months, we have witnessed Zamunda reigniting his presence in Jamaica’s musical sphere. He was previously spotted shooting a music video with Wileside Governor Jahvillani. Fans are pretty impressed with his comeback and cannot wait to see what else he brings to the table for 2021. Both Dre Island and Popcaan released albums in 2020, so it should be interesting to see what they do this year.