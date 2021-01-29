Dancehall Deejay Rytikal Arrested, Charged For Possession Of Illegal Gun

Dancehall artiste Rytikal is facing gun charges.

Rytikal, a dancehall artist of the EastySyde faction, is currently in police custody. Following police patrol in 8 Miles, Bull Bay on Thursday (Jan. 28), the deejay was picked up and slapped with multiple criminal charges. According to reports, Rytikal, whose real name is Rohan McFarlane, was observed by the police acting in a suspicious manner, which led to him being questioned and his vehicle searched.

Law enforcement reportedly recovered a Taurus .38 pistol and 12 rounds of ammunition. The 25-year-old dancehall artist was charged with illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition. He is currently being held in police custody.

Rytikal is a known associate of popular dancehall star Skillibeng, the leader of the EastSyde clan. The two have collaborated on singles in the past, including their well-received joint track “Onesyde.” Rytikal, who is often criticized for sounding like the “Mr. Universe” deejay, is most popularly known for his singles “King Ina War” and “Cookie Jar,” which have garnered over 1 million and 2 million views, respectively.

In recent months, Rytikal has managed to make a name for himself outside of his association with Skillibeng as fans have come to appreciate his solo records. His track “Dolla Bill,” which was released in November, received rave reviews, and he has also dropped off multiple new releases this month.

More to come on this developing story.