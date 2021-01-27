Yo Gotti Signs Louisville Rapper EST Gee To CMG Records For $750K

Yo Gotti is expanding his CMG Records roster.

The 39-year-old Tennessee rapper has shown that approximately two decades in the music business has sharpened his abilities to spot greatness from early out. The rapper has been putting that skill to good use through numerous high profile signings to his Collective Music Group record label. The acts currently under his hand include Kush Money, Blac Youngsta, Moneybagg Yo, and 42 Dugg. He has now added fresh blood to the already top tier roster by signing Louisville, Kentucky rapper EST Gee.

Yo Gotti ensured that EST was given the king’s treatment when he was handed over $750,000 in cold hard cash to the rapper. The exact details of the contract have not been shared, leaving many to inquire if the 700 large is simply a signing bonus.

“I know a star and hustler when I see one and EST Gee is up next,” Gotti said in a statement. “He got what it takes.”

Gee allegedly started his music career in 2015, but his journey up until this point has not been an easy one. He has previously been nabbed on drug trafficking charges and has suffered major losses in his family with the death of his mom and brother last year. In 2019 EST was shot 5 days, including once in his eye.

Yet, the 26-year-old rapper’s delivery and abilities have blossomed over the years. Fans were able to experience his storytelling techniques on his project Ion Feel Nun which dropped in December. That project featured Icewear Vezzo, Sada Baby, and Payroll Giovani. That was followed by I Still Don’t Feel Nun, which included tracks from Moneybagg Yo, Kevin Gates, 42 Dugg, and his longtime hometown friend, Jack Harlow.

Dugg and EST recently dropped the music video for “Members Only,” and he also made a guest appearance on the “The Jimmy Kimmel Live!” show, alongside Jack Harlow for their song “Route 66.”

We cannot wait to hear what EST brings to the table in 2021.