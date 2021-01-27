The Weeknd to drop special project before Super Bowl performance

The Weeknd isn’t letting his Grammy snub slow him down. In fact, he’s announced that ahead of his Super Bowl performance next month, he will be releasing a special project.

The project, called Highlights, will drop on February 5 and was created specifically for his upcoming Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show appearance. It’s not been dubbed a greatest hits collection, but the 18-track set features some of his most notable hits. That’s from the last ten years of his music. The album starts off with a trio of hits from his 2020 album After Hours, including “Save Your Tears,” “In Your Eyes,” and the chart-topping hit “Blinding Lights.”

He then follows up those tracks with another hugely successful release, which is the Daft Punk-assisted “I Feel It Coming.” Also included is his 2015 song, “Beauty Behind the Madness,” and his 2018 EP My Dear Melancholy. It’s truly a hit-filled album as he also includes his collaborations with Ariana Grande, “Love Me Harder,” and Kendrick Lamar, “Pray for Me”. He ends it with two more of his popular renditions, “Wicked Games” and “The Morning”. Those are off his 2011 debut mixtape House of Balloons.

The Weeknd’s label, Republic Records, shared why they felt it was the right time to release the project.

“Given the vast mainstream audience of the Super Bowl, The Highlights album is a way to present some of The Weeknd’s most notable works in one place,” they said through a press release. They added the album provides “a new listener a rich foray into some of the iconic artist’s best and favorite work.”

The Highlights Tracklist

1. “Save Your Tears”

2. “Blinding Lights”

3. “In Your Eyes”

4. “Can’t Feel My Face”

5. “I Feel It Coming” (With Daft Punk)

6. “Starboy” (With Daft Punk)

7. “Pray for Me” (With Kendrick Lamar)

8. “Heartless”

9. “Often”

10. “The Hills”

11. “Call Out My Name”

12. “Die for You”

13. “Earned It” (Fifty Shades of Grey)

14. “Love Me Harder” (With Ariana Grande)

15. “Acquainted”

16. “Wicked Games”

17. “The Morning”

18. “After Hours”