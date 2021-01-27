Ashanti Iced Keyshia Cole Beef Rumors After “Verzuz” Battle

Ashanti says there is no beef between her and Keyshia Cole amid rumors stirred from their Verzuz battle.

Millions of people tuned in to watch the two ladies go head-to-head in their Verzuz battle last weekend. Despite being announced two months ago, the showdown took place on January 22nd after not one but two, postponements caused it to be pushed back — including Ashanti catching COVID-19. The battle finally did take place, with more than 8.1 million fans watching, and the two artists even managed to break the previous Instagram Verzuz record held by Jeezy and Gucci Mane.

Such musical duels always have a little friendly rivalry behind them, but those tuning in couldn’t help wondering whether there was bad blood between Ashanti and Keyshia Cole. The “Love” singer was more than fashionably late as she showed up for the battle an hour late, with Ashanti waiting on the stream for her to arrive.

“I obviously thought she was gonna be there a little bit sooner,” the “Foolish” singer told Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning, adding that there were some technical difficulties on Keyshia’s side.

Many on social media felt that the 39-year-old was moody during the battle and threw shade at Ashanti, but the New York artist didn’t seem to hold it against her. “Everyone has their days, you know what I mean?” Ashanti said. “If her stuff wasn’t together, of course you’re going to be frustrated… So on top of being nervous and then having to deal with all of that, of course you’re going to be a little flustered. So I would just assume that played a part into it.”

Regardless of whatever went down behind the scenes, or the apparent attitude issues on Keyshia Cole’s part, that particular Verzuz battle managed to break records.