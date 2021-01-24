Keyshia Cole Sister Comes For Her For Bringing O.T. Genasis On Verzuz

Keyshia Cole and O.T. Genasis reunited on the latest episode of Verzuz but her sister, Elite Noel, isn’t happy about it.

Over a million people tuned in to see the much-anticipated Verzuz battle between Ashanti and Keyshia Cole. After a bunch of postponements followed the initial announcement last year, the nostalgic showdown between the R&B queens finally happened on Thursday night.

Elegantly-clad in full black ensembles, both singers looked stunning during their live performances. Though Cole was a bit more than fashionably late, by the time the show was finally underway things heated up quickly. Keyshia then surprised the lot of us when she brought out her former rival O.T. Genasis who earned the wrath of her scorn last year when he remixed her popular song “Love” without her permission.

O.T. came out and performed the song alongside Keyshia Cole in his infamous off-key manner for a buzzworthy moment that immediately sparked a conversation online. The two artists were at each other’s throats for quite some time after Keyshia got O.T.’s video with the unpermitted sample removed from YouTube. On one occasion, the “CoCo” rapper insulted the R&B singer with a slight about her personal hygiene after she said she would sooner put her money on 21 Savage in a sing-off.

The rapper caught a lot of heat for his egregious behavior and faced a ton of backlash from fans who found his reaction immature. Clearly, O.T. has grown up since then, or at least he was grown enough to make amends with Keyshia Cole. His appearance on Verzuz is already one of the most talked-about moments of the show. Even Ashanti could barely contain herself and screamed when she saw the rapper. “Nah, I’m dead. That’s O.T.,” the Grammy Award-winning singer said while cracking up.

Keyshia Cole’s sister, Elite Noel, went on Instagram to attack her for seemingly forgiving O.T. Genasis. “Let me just tell y’all where it went left for me,” Noel said. “Cause you know I’m muthaf***ing Keyshia till the day I D I muthaf***ing E. But when you let a ni**a hug you, that got on the internet joking about selling your mama muthaf*cking crack, that’s when I got to take a step back. B*tch, that’s a no-go for me.

Elite Noel has since deleted the post from her Instagram but the damage has already done. “You can’t touch me, you can’t breathe on me, you can’t,” she continues. “I don’t give a f**k about what none of y’all got to say – Don’t touch me if you bragging about or laugh about selling my muthaf***ing mama, the b*tch that birthed us – the reason y’all got Keyshia is cause Frankie didn’t give up.”

The Verzuz episode drew a wide audience that included celebrity guests and other artists like Lil Mo, Queen Naija, Tamar Braxton, Faith Evans, Sevyn Streeter, and many more.