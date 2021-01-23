XXXTentacion’s “SAD!” Hit 1 Billion Views On YouTube As He Celebrates 23rd Birthday

XXXTentacion’s hit song ‘Sad’ has joined the billion streams club right behind Drake and Future’s ‘Life is Good’ on YouTube.

The song, which was released in March 2018, continues to get played by loyal fans and followers of the rapper who died in June 2018. The song is produced by John Cunningham, and after XXXTentacion’s death, it rose to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart, at first landing at No. 52 but quickly climbing to No.1 after he passed away.

According to Billboard, XXX is the first rapper in recent times to posthumously top the chart. In 1997, The Notorious B.I.G became the first artist to do so. XXXTentacion sent shock waves throughout the music world when he was shot and killed in an armed robbery outside a Riva Motorsports dealership in Deerfield Park, Florida, on June 18, 2018. The man who shot him was identified as Michael Boatwright, who was arrested and charged along with three others.

After his death, the artist’s music streams broke records. The day after his death, as the news spread, the ‘Sad’ amassed 10.4 million streams. The song has 140 million streams since 2018. XXXTentacion, whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, was born on January 23, 1998. He would have been 23 years old today.