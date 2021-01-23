Famous Dex Is Back Home And Happy After Rehab Stint

Famous Dex appears to be happy and healthy as he returns home from rehab.

Friends and family raised concerns for Famous Dex back in December 2020 after he posted several Instagram photos where he seemed extremely incoherent. The images raised such concerns that many expressed worry for his mental health, and others believed that his drug abuse would worsen if left untreated.

Following the outpouring of emotions over his condition, he eventually entered rehab about a month ago. His colleague, Rich the Kid, has been at the forefront in getting Famous Dex to get the help that he needed. He even picked up the rapper in his Rolls Royce before taking him to a private jet to take him to the center.

The 27-year-old seemed to take his rehab time seriously and disappeared from social media while he got the help he needed. He instead spoke with friends using the old-fashioned method of calling them using the phone. It seems that his stint is up, and he’s recovered enough to head back home.

Last night, Friday, January 22, he shared his condition with his fans through his Instagram story. Fans noted that he looked remarkably healthier as he danced and posed for his adoring fans. In one of the clips, he even flexed his growing muscles to the camera. He also chilled with some music at his home. He also reposted many of the messages that people had sent him, expressing joy that he was finally back home.

It’s still unclear if the rapper checked himself out or if he was released by the facility, but he’s already hinted that he’s ready to get back to making music. According to reports, he contacted Rich the Kid earlier this month and said, “Keep on going up, you know what I’m sayin’?… I learned so much these 22 days like, I learned so much, bro.” Fans are hoping he can stick to his new healthier lifestyle.