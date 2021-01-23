Coi Leray Angry At Benzino Over Royce Da 5’9 Diss In New Song “No More Parties”

Coi Leray is rapping all about her daddy issues on her newest track.

It was thought that all was cool between the New Jersey artist and her famous father, Benzino, but the latest lyrics from Coi paint a different picture. The 23-year-old told VladTV last year how she grew up primarily with her mom, living on food stamps and trying to make ends meet, and it may be from that childhood experience that her new single, “No More Parties,” draws on. “I’m too busy getting this money counting cheddar / My daddy let me down, but I promise you I won’t let up / I wanna say f*** that man, but that s*** won’t make me better,” she raps on the angry song.

The track comes around three weeks after Coi found her name amidst the beef going on between her dad and fellow rapper, Royce Da 5”9. The common denominator between the pair is Eminem — Royce’s associate and Benzino’s nemesis. After Benzino made the remark that the “Black Savage” rapper is Marshal Mathers’ “slave boy,” Royce shot back by saying, “I’m gon take your daughter to the park and let her ride the swings if you don’t quit spending your whole day being a twitter goon. She p**** popping on a handstand on IG. Now go hug her and tell her she’s beautiful before Drake or Trey Songz does.” “The Bigger Picture” artist did not take kindly to the mention of Coi, calling Royce a pedophile.

“You f***ed up Royce because what you said about my young daughter was perverted and predatory, aren’t you married? Don’t you have daughters? You made big mistake and soon you will understand that,” he wrote.

Coi had remained silent about the whole ordeal — until now — and it seems that her father is not in her good books despite his threats to avenge her.