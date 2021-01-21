Rapper Baby CEO Producer Reveals He Was Shot & Killed Amid Overdose Rumors

Was Baby CEO shot and killed by a friend?

The hip hop community is once again mourning the death of one of its bright stars, and much like others before him, his cause of death may cause you to utter the words: “say it ain’t so.” 20-year-old Memphis rapper Baby CEO, whose real name is Jonathon Brown, passed away 2 days ago. Details surrounding his cause of death were pretty blurry on Tuesday, with rumors of a possible overdose being shared across social media. That rumor has now been debunked by the rapper’s manager, his brother, and a subsequent report from Memphis’ WMC Action News 5.

According to reports, the police were summoned to Schoolfield Road and Lake Park Cove around 10 p.m. after numerous explosions were heard. Upon arrival, the rapper’s body was discovered and later pronounced dead at the scene of the crime.

CEO’s manager and producer Bandplay also confirmed that his associate was actually murdered and did not OD much like his mentor Fredo Santana did in 2018.

“Cmon how the media con put it out as a overdose … I can’t stand this sh*t … My lil bro was not on no kind of bullsh*t a$$ drugs. Somebody shot my n__ga killed him before he was able to spread his wings … stop the cap … f**k the media,” he wrote.

It’s now a question of who wanted the rapper dead, especially considering the fact that Baby CEO had recently become a father. The hit was not orchestrated and carried out by rivals, but by someone close to him, said the rapper’s brother, Big CEO. No names were mentioned in his post on Twitter, but he had this to say:

“Aint No Opp Kill My Brother He Got Kilt By His Own Day 1 Ni**a That He Called His Brother So For You D**k Suckn Ass HeavyCamp Ni**as That’s Tryn Get Fame Off His Name Stop It Clout Chasing Ass Ni**as All You B**ch Ni**as Been Riding My Brother Wave.”

Aint No Opp Kill My Brother He Got Kilt By His Own Day 1 Nigga That He Called His Brother So For You Dick Suckn Ass HeavyCamp Niggas That’s Tryn Get Fame Off His Name Stop It Clout Chasing Ass Niggas All You Bitch Niggas Been Riding My Brother Wave — Big Ceo (@ceobudgang) January 21, 2021

You Just Had A Baby Lil Brother??I Promise We Got Yo Son For Life https://t.co/92PpMBZ16F — Big Ceo (@ceobudgang) January 20, 2021

His decision to speak out about his brother’s killer has since been labeled as snitching by many, while others have hinted that he did not state a specific name. What’s your take on this?

Baby CEO became widely known for his image of a gunslinger and for his gang affiliations at the age of 14, when he was seen flashing guns in one of his early music videos. Some of his most known tracks include “Been Down,” “Reach,” “Run It Up,” and “F**k Da Oppz.”