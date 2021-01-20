Fredo Santana Protégé Baby CEO Dead At 20: Reports

Memphis rapper Baby CEO has reportedly died at 20.

Today we are sadly eulogizing yet another young American rapper who lost his life way too soon. Baby CEO has passed away at the young age of 20, according to the New York Post. The Memphis rapper is most popularly known for his viral music video released in 2015, where he was seen waving firearms, rapping about crimes, and seemingly associating with gangs at just 14 years old.

The rapper who became infamous after he made headlines was arrested shortly after for violating his probation. Baby CEO’s 2017 music video for “The Race Freestyle” which paid homage to and advocated for the freedom of another infamous teenage rapper at the time, Tay-K has also garnered over a million views on YouTube.

The details surrounding Baby CEO’s alleged death, including the cause of death, are still unclear, and according to The Sun, the rapper’s death remains unconfirmed. News of his demise first came from the hip-hop news outlet My Mixtapez on late Tuesday night. The post sent Twitter, and the rest of the social media world in a tizzy, and tributes started pouring in overnight and early Wednesday morning.

Since his arrest, Baby CEO, whose real name is Jonathon Brown, according to sources at the Memphis juvenile court, has not made headlines for any further legal woes. According to social media posts, the rapper recently started a family. His older brother appeared to send out a tweet from his account on Wednesday morning writing, “You Just Had A Baby Lil Brother. I Promise We Got Yo Son For Life.”

You Just Had A Baby Lil Brother??I Promise We Got Yo Son For Life https://t.co/92PpMBZ16F — Big Ceo (@ceobudgang) January 20, 2021

The 20-year-old rapper was known as Fredo Santana’s protégé. Santana, a Chicago-native, died after suffering a seizure in 2018. He was a very prevalent hip-hop star whose sudden death rocked the hip-hop community for a very long time. Amid the revelation that CEO is no longer with us, one Twitter user wrote, “RIP Baby CEO, Fredo would be proud.” As recently as one month ago, Baby CEO released a new music video for his single “Can’t Wait” which is now expected to experience an uptick in views soon.

Urban Islandz will keep you abreast of any updates in this tragic developing story.