Power Star Michael Rainey Jr. Tapped For Youth Ambassador In Jamaica By Tourism Minister

Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett, is lobbying Michael Rainey Jr. to be a local youth ambassador.

Power Book II: Ghost aired the final episode of the season earlier this month, and coincidentally its standout lead Michael Rainey Jr., is also receiving his flowers from his native land of Jamaica. The young actor spent the day with Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett as “They explored the possibility of using Michael’s talent, vision and wisdom to help the young people of Jamaica realize their full potential.”

As mentioned via the official Ministry of Tourism Instagram page, the actor “was accompanied by his mother Shauna Small; publicist, JLexy Brooks, and Management Assistant Jared Pessoa.”

Rainey delivered a message of hope and inspiration to all the youth of Jamaica while collecting a beautiful painting of Jamaica’s national bird, The doctor bird or swallow tail hummingbird.

“Just had a good talk about how I want to keep inspiring the youth of Jamaica and the country. I just want to make sure all the youths know that anything is possible no matter what you want to do,” said the Power actor “just stay motivated and stay positive and live your dream.”

The actor plays the character of Tariq St. Patrick on Starz network’s hit drama series and is best known for being the person who killed the character of Ghost, which was played by Omari Hardwick. Tariq’s character picked up a lot of hate when it was discovered that he was the trigger man. However, he has seemingly earned some newfound respect for his brilliant acting in the recently concluded season.