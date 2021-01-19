Lil Baby, Gucci Mane, Tyga Performed At 150-Person Maskless Birthday Party In Miami

Lil Baby, Gucci Mane, Tyga and more rappers performed at a 150-person birthday party in Miami and not a mask in sight.

It is sometimes hard to believe, but we are still in the middle of a pandemic nearly a year after COVID-19 began to ravage the world. The many restrictions and adjustments we have all had to make in our day-to-day lives have become depressing and exhausting for many, but those who follow the science know that these precautions save lives. Unfortunately, many people still ignore the consequences of their actions and continue to socialize without masks and even gather at large group events. Artists who have organized and performed at these events continue to face backlash, the latest being Gucci Mane and Lil Baby.

Over the weekend, several rappers gathered in Miami to party it up as if the pandemic doesn’t exist. While the partygoers include Tyga, Post Malone, and 24kGoldn, Lil Baby and Gucci are receiving the most criticism because they were performing at the event in front of a large crowd without masks.

According to reports, the South Beach turn up involved little to no social distancing measures. The celebration was held for Electric Feel Entertainment founder Austin Rosen’s birthday and was hosted in South Beach by Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein and her husband. The hosts reportedly said that they counted on their guests to follow an “honor system” when it comes to coronavirus measures, whatever that means.

Page Six reported that Hochstein assured the safety of her event by setting a limit of 150 guests and temperature checking guests at the door. Most experts agree that we should all be avoiding gatherings outside our homes entirely, as well as refraining from seeing friends and family outside of our immediate household. Seeing celebrities who refuse to follow these guidelines can be very frustrating for those of us who are making so many sacrifices in our personal and social lives.