Gabrielle Union & Dwayne Wade Living Their Best Lives In Jamaica: Photos

Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade are currently in Jamaica living their best lives while celebrating his 39th birthday.

Actress Gabrielle Union and her NBA boo Dwyane Wade are continuing to celebrate the sportman’s birthday in Jamaica as they enjoy the beach and even climbed Dunns River falls. The Miami Heat basketball champion and his wife have been on the island for a few days and are keeping their vacation under wraps. They previously shared photos of themselves getting treated to bond fire performance by Beenie Man as the couple embraced on the beach.

Gabrielle also shared an image of the couple holding hands as they frolicked on the beach with drink cups in hand. Gabrielle tagged the Instagram story “Always. Us.” As she smiles while Wade looks back.

Dwyane Wade also shared images on his Instagram story. In one post on IG Story, he can be seen wearing a black and white kimono wrap as he smokes a cigar. The post is tagged “Unbothered AF.” In another story, Wade can be seen standing while someone in the background spins a ball of lighted steel wool as bright red flames dot the landscape behind him for a truly magical picture.

The couple seems to be having a great time as they enjoy golfing at the oldest golf course in the West Hemisphere in Montego Bay. Wade can be seen jolly riding on a scooter.