Snoop Dogg Speak On ‘Family Feud’ With Eminem: “We’re Still Friends”

Snoop Dogg is shedding some more light on his ongoing beef with Eminem who he calls family.

The West Coast rap legend says he and Eminem are “family” amidst the widespread spectacle that is his supposed beef with the Detroit rapper. The Snoop Dogg and Eminem saga has probably been fueled further by fan curiosity than anything else and which means it has remained a buzzworthy topic for weeks now. With the controversy being on the surface of so many minds, it was only natural that a fan asked the Los Angeles rapper about the high-profile rift between him and Em when given the opportunity.

Snoop was answering fan questions on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen when he was asked what he thought about Eminem dissing him on the track “Zeus.” The rapper simply made light of the situation and assured fans that his relationship with Em has not in any way been severed by this controversy. “We still friends,” Snoop reassured during the video conference. “I think that’s family business and I don’t want to make it more than what it is. He said what he said and I respect that, we just going to keep it right there. It’s family business.”

This is the first time Snoop has addressed the rumors in a verbal forum, which has likely put more fans at ease. Over on Instagram, the rapper recently shared a post telling fans, “We good.” It did much to placate those who have simply been distraught since news of a feud surfaced.

The much speculated feud seemingly began when Snoop said Eminem wasn’t one of his top 10 favorite rappers. Em’s response on his Music To Be Murdered By sequel triggered a media frenzy that led to the revelation that the two rappers might have long-standing tension over one turning down a collaboration with the other. Eminem’s Music To Be Murdered By – Side B addresses a ton of artists, but the Snoop Dogg slight has become a popular conversation piece.