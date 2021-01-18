Bow Wow Thinks Houston’s Mayor Using Him As Scapegoat Amid COVID-19 Superspreader Event

Bow Wow seems to be of the view that the mayor of Houston is using his as scapegoat amid backlash over a COVID-19 superspreader event he performed at last weekend.

Bow Wow is not just facing backlash for his recent event in Houston from fans but from Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner as well. The rapper has responded by saying that he thinks he’s being singled out. Clips of his performance surfaced on Twitter and drew the ire of many people who felt he had behaved selfishly as many of the patrons seen in the club were not wearing masks or socially distanced.

Following the circulation of the clip, the mayor expressed his disappointment with the incident and the fact that he thinks the club should face some repercussions for allowing the concert. Mayor Turner tweeted, “These events that are scheduled with @BowWowPromoTeam today in Houston are on our radar. Other bars/clubs that are operating as restaurants, beyond capacity and social distancing requirements, please expect visits. Today we report 1964 new cases and 17 more deaths. St.”

These events that are scheduled with @BowWowPromoTeam today in Houston are on our radar. Other bars/clubs that are operating as restaurants, beyond capacity and social distancing requirements, please expect visits. Today we report 1964 new cases and 17 more deaths. st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) January 17, 2021

In a later tweet, he said that he wanted it to be made clear that he had nothing personal against the rapper but that it was simply a matter of accountability. Turner made the statement after Bow Wow tweeted that he thinks that the mayor hates him.

“Let me be very clear. I don’t dislike @BowWowPromoTeam. While the city is in the midst of this pandemic nearly 2000 infected and 17 dying yesterday, this is not the time for concerts. Help us get past this virus and then do your thing. The same for other bars & clubs. st.”

Let me be very clear. I don’t dislike @BowWowPromoTeam. While the city is in the midst of this pandemic nearly 2000 infected and 17 dying yesterday, this is not the time for concerts. Help us get past this virus and then do your thing. The same for other bars & clubs. st #COVID19 — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) January 18, 2021

Bow Wow responded using his Instagram Stories, where he displayed the mayor’s tweets. “Someone tell the Mayor of Houston TX Im leaving right now. Geeeeez,” he said. “He singling me out as if I was the only celeb here this weekend this is ridiculous,” he added.

He also took to Twitter to express his frustration. “Safe to say the mayor of houston hates my guts. I cant believe i get the blame for a whole weekend. This is ridiculous,” he posted.

Safe to say the mayor of houston hates my guts. I cant believe i get the blame for a whole weekend. This is ridiculous. — Bow Wow (@smoss) January 18, 2021

Bow Wow’s argument is that other artistes namely Fabolous and Trey Songz, also threw concerts this weekend in Houston and weren’t singled out as he was. Though it could be said that only Bow Wow’s concert clip surfaced on Twitter, showing blatant disrespect for the coronavirus protocols.