Cardi B Lands Lead Movie Role in “Assisted Living” Comedy

Cardi B is set to make her big screen debut for a leading role.

Cardi B has landed her biggest TV role yet as she is cast in the lead role for an upcoming comedy movie. The Grammy-winning rapper has signed on to star in Assisted Living, a Paramount Pictures comedy as what seems like an acting career takes off. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper has hit the big screen before having made her acting debut in the movie Hustlers starring alongside Jennifer Lopez and others Cardi is also signed to another film F9 by Universal Pictures, which is set to drop May 28, 2021.

Assisted Living, according to the film house, is described as a hilarious comedy with “tremendous heart” as it follows Cardi B’s character Amber, a small-time crook who finds herself in over her head when a heist goes wrong, Variety reported. While on the run from the police and her former crew, Amber struggles to find a safe place to hide. Without many options, she decides to disguise herself as an elderly woman and hides out where no one is likely to look for her- her estranged grandmother’s nursing home.

The movie is expected to be funny while also with a substantial plot, and the writer of the script is none other than Kay Oyegun, which has been linked to other successful blockbuster comedies like Sister Act and Mrs. Doubtfire.

The producers of the movie are Temple Hill and Stephen Love.

While she’s gearing up to make another appearance on the big screen, there’s no clear idea yet when she will be releasing her sophomore album. Nevertheless, she say huge success last year despite not releasing any major projects. Her collaborative single with Megan Thee Stallion “WAP” was one of the biggest songs of 2020.